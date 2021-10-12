John A. Holmes, 88, passed into the Lord's hands on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
He was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Leonidas, Minn. John was the youngest of five children born to Hannah (Talbakka) and Earl M. Holmes Sr. John graduated from Gilbert High School in 1951. He was drafted into the Army, serving in Korea as a cook. He received an honorable discharge in 1955. Upon returning home, he met Mary Milroy. They married Sept. 10, 1955, in Virginia, Minn.
John was a worker at a very young age. Prior to having a driver's license, he drove a milk truck, delivering milk for his brother Earl Jr., and later for Kangas Jacobsen Dairy. He also worked with brother Earl in their dirt contracting business. One important project included the infrastructure for Hoyt Lakes, Minn. November 1956 John began working for Minnesota Power & Light at the Syl Laskin plant. He later was promoted to substation operator, moving to Hibbing in 1967 and Duluth in 1969. He retired after 38 years of service.
John was gifted and could build or fix nearly anything. After retirement he traveled with Mary, cared for her through her illness, and helped children and grandchildren with various projects.
John is survived by his children, Robin (Jim) Licari of Angora, Minn., John R. Holmes of Rifle, Colo., and Scottie (Sharry) Holmes of Bruno, Minn.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Leiviska; parents, Earl and Hannah; siblings: Earl Holmes Jr., Joy Resman, Gerald Holmes and Audrey Fatooh.
A celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in Bruno.
