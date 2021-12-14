It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John A. Briski, age 88, on Dec.11, 2021, at home with family at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, MN.
Born on May 23, 1933, John was raised in Zim and attended Cherry High School. He married Loretta Leppanen on June 18, 1955. He and Loretta resided in Iron where they raised their family, later building and operating L & J Storage for more than 35 years after his employment with Conveyor Belt Service ended. An active member of Resurrection Church, John was a 4th-degree knight in the Eveleth council of the Knights of Columbus. He was well known in the area through his community involvement. He was a volunteer driver with St. Louis County and served as a board member with Range Cooperative for many years. John was proud of his storage business and treasured his visits with lifelong customers and rides around “the plantation” in his trusty golf cart. He always had time to visit and share a story.
He cherished his large family and their frequent gatherings. He and Loretta enjoyed their many travels, casino trips, and playing cards with family and friends. Their strong faith and their love for each other served as an example for their children and grandchildren. John’s big voice and even bigger heart leave a lasting impression on all who knew him.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Loretta; children: Michael (Jomi) of Cottage Grove, Dennis (Colleen) of Eveleth, Gary (Sue) of Eveleth, Nancy (Bill) Pratt of Eveleth, Al (Tae) of Pengilly, Douglas (Gail) of Iron, Tim (Michelle) of Vadnais Heights; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers: George (Barbara) of Virginia, Jim of Gilbert, Bob (Shirley) of Zim; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Briski; sisters, Helen and Jeanne; daughter, Deborah (Briski) Mancina; and son-in-law, Michael Mancina.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Resurrection Church, Eveleth. Visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to the Quad City Food shelf or another charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
