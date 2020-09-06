Johanna Schaefbauer proudly hailed from Strasburg/Hague, N.D. One of six children of Rosina and Frank Haag. Johanna expressed many fond and loving memories of her childhood. She worked as a school teacher, and later married Raymond. Summed up as: two in 1952; eleven in ’67.
After moving to the Iron Range, Johanna enjoyed life in Hoyt Lakes, and on the farms of Embarrass and Hutter. She enjoyed her time gardening, reading, feeding the birds, and playing cards with family and friends. Her favorite day would be one where her grandchildren (& greats) came for a visit. She never forgot a birthday; one could always count on a greeting card and kind word.
She encouraged her family to be creative, be kind to others, be yourself, and love who you are. When visitors arrived and asked for coffee with sugar, a running family joke was pulled. The giggling kids ran to the corral and retrieved a white appaloosa pony, named Sugar, who was allowed to enter the kitchen. When questioned, she simply commented, “Why not? Sugar is a good horse. “
Many vacations began by loading a bunch of kids in a Rebel Station Wagon, (much like a circus clown skit), ensuring there was still room for peppermints, and an ice cream pail for mishaps, which evolved into many precious memories and adventures with family and friends all around the world.
As Ray’s sidekick, she was often involved with the many pranks they concocted. She was always up for joining the fun. Johanna being the star pitcher of many a family baseball game. And her love of the game never stopped as a true Twin fan to the end.
Waiting for those to be dealt in the next game of 3-13: Children: Sharon, Rhonda, Roland, Lorna Winger, Rodger, Melanie Rice, Joanie, Jonathan, and several grand and great-grandchildren.
Preceded by husband Ray, and son Ray Frank.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with a rosary being recited at 5:45 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required.
A private family mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in GIlbert.
Interment will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery.
