Joette Marie Collyard
December 23, 1954—December 25, 2022
Joette Marie Collyard
December 23, 1954—December 25, 2022
Joette Marie Collyard, age 68, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, of natural causes on Christmas Day morning, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at her home.
Joette was born in Hibbing to Joseph and Martha (Smokrovich) Collyard on Dec. 23, 1954. She attended Cobb Cook Elementary, Hibbing High School and Hibbing Beauty College. Joette was a former member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. She worked at the Hibbing Hospital for many years in housekeeping and later in the laundry department. For the last seven years or so Joette volunteered many hours at Guardian Angels Health and Rehab Center in Hibbing. Joette enjoyed crocheting and knitting; she would often knit Afghans for newborns. Joette liked flower gardens, boating, cooking, baking, and made a delicious homemade apple strudel. She loved decorating for holidays, especially Christmas. Joette loved babies and dogs; she was always up for dog sitting. Her nieces and nephews were a very important part of her life. Joette was a good reader, and she had a knack for remembering names, dates, and birthdays.
She is survived by her brothers, David (Gloria) Collyard, Dennis (Peggy)
Collyard, Gary (Bobbi) Collyard; three nieces, three nephews, and her friends at Guardian Angels.
Joette was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Martha and her dogs, Cinnamon, and Shasta.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Memorials are preferred to the animal shelter of the donor’s choice. The family thanks the emergency service responders for their kindness and compassion.
