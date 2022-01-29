Joel Daniel Kantola
March 30, 1983 — January 9, 2022
Joel Daniel Kantola, 38, of So. St. Paul, Minn.,, and formerly of Cook, Minn., passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Joel was born in Virginia, Minn., to Terrance and Bernadine (Reagan) Kantola on March 30, 1983. He grew up and attended school in Cook, graduating from Cook High School in 2001. He furthered his education at the University of North Dakota, graduating in 2005. He was a flight instructor at UND for two years. Joel then served as First Officer for Pinnacle and Captain for Endeavor Regional Airlines for 10 years. He continued his career as a commercial pilot with Delta Airlines as a First Officer from 2016 until his passing. Joel served as Chairman of Endeavor MEC Mentorship Committee and also was on the Fleming Field Airport Advisory Commission. Joel had many talents and interests. He loved his music and played piano, guitar, and saxophone. Joel and his friends started their own band, the Boys of Summer, and played at local venues during his college years. Joel also played saxophone in the UND Marching Band. In recent years, he enjoyed ‘jamming’ with friends and frequenting concerts. Growing up in northern Minnesota, he developed an early interest in the great outdoors with his family. He continued his journey of exploring new places through work opportunities. As a Delta pilot, he took advantage of his travels to connect with friends and acquaintances scattered around the country. His travels fed his appetite for new adventures all while strengthening his appreciation for his roots. Joel was a thoughtful, giving, and ambitious person with a good sense of humor. He showed kindness and respect in all aspects of his life and helped others wherever he could. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Joel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene Kantola and Bernard and Genevieve Reagan; and cousin, Wyatt Hanna.
Joel is survived by his parents, Terry and Bernie Kantola; sister, Stacy (Levon) Kalemkiarian; nephews, Luca and Logan Kalemkiarian; girlfriend, Katie Knapp; grandmother, Doris Kantola; aunts: Joan (Jim) Edblom, Doreen (Galen) Bergman, Mary Nelson, Patricia (Ron) Dillavou, Jean (Tom) Clark, Teresa (Brian) Bergene; uncle Marty (Ginny) Reagan; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. The Memorial Mass will be on Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cook. Visitation will be held again Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. The family appreciates masks being worn at the visitation and service. A luncheon will be held following the service at the Cook Community Center.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
