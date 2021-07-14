Joe Thorp

Joseph has left us. The man with the deepest heart. "Do unto others...." this is something he lived by. Dad, four brothers, and two sisters are still here. We thank the Lord for the time he did give us.

Funeral arrangements: July 20, at 550 3rd Ave N Virginia, MN 55792.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Thorp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
