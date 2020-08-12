Joe Stefanich, of Biwabik Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Joe was born in Tower to Joseph and Ann (Inky) Stefanich on Oct. 10, 1938. He attended school in Tower, graduating with the class of 1956. In the summer of 1956 he entered the Army and served three years in Germany. On his return, he went to college and received a degree in accounting. He was married to Joann Glinsek on July 29, 1961.
Joe worked in the Cities at Control Data until 1977. He was hired at Eveleth Mines as a chief accountant. He was later promoted to director of purchasing and retired in 1997.
Joe’s favorite place to be was Wolf Lake with the family. He also loved to fish and hunt.
Joe is survived by his wife, Joann; sons, Jeff (Dot), Steve, Troy (Katie); grandchildren: Tyler, Kate, Nick, Madeline, Hallie; brothers, Ray, Greg (Gerry) and Ted; sisters: Carol (Tim) Dyhr, Dorothy (Vince) Vesel, Mary Jo (Jay) Wiermaa; sister-in-law, Rosemary; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; grandparents; and brother, Nick, in Vietnam.
Joe donated his body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.
A service will be held at a later date.
