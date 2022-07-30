Joe Anderson

Joe Anderson (Francis Joseph Anderson), age 69, passed away in his home in Virginia, Minn., on July 17, 2022, after a years-long battle with cancer.

Joe was born on Dec. 10, 1952, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to Theodore Anderson and JoeVonnie Anderson (née Leonard). Joe grew up in Fall Creek, Wis., and moved to Virginia after meeting his wife, Kathy Anderson (née Chopp). Joe and Kathy married in Virginia on Dec. 6, 1975.

