Joe Anderson (Francis Joseph Anderson), age 69, passed away in his home in Virginia, Minn., on July 17, 2022, after a years-long battle with cancer.
Joe was born on Dec. 10, 1952, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to Theodore Anderson and JoeVonnie Anderson (née Leonard). Joe grew up in Fall Creek, Wis., and moved to Virginia after meeting his wife, Kathy Anderson (née Chopp). Joe and Kathy married in Virginia on Dec. 6, 1975.
Joe worked for Conveyer Belt Service, Inc. for 43 years before retiring as General Manager in 2018. Joe was also an avid outdoorsman who cherished yearly family fishing trips to Lake of the Woods and the annual deer hunting season. Joe also enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Northern Club.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; their son, Shane Anderson and daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton; their son, Shawn Anderson; and their grandchildren, Corbin and Chase Anderson. He is also survived by his sister, Athea Anderson; and his aunt and uncle, Tess and Bob Boernke.
In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, at BG’s Bar & Grill in Mountain Iron, Minn., from 1 to 5 p.m.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
