Jody Roy Suihkonen, 52, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in his home.
He was born Sept. 22, 1968, in Ely, Minn., the son of JoAnn Suihkonen. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School, and went on to complete the millwright program at the Mesabi Range Community College. Jody worked as a millwright at United Taconite.
Jody is survived by his wife, Lori; mother, JoAnn Gonier; siblings, Daren Gonier (Kari Tepovich), Donyelle Gonier; and a bonus brother, Justin Melin; nieces and nephews: Sidney and Simon Caroon, Dominic and Nathan Gonier, and Devona Melin; uncles, Lee Suihkonen and David and Babe Suihkonen; ex-wife, Kelly Nowak; and best friend, Sean Eddy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy (Jean) Suihkonen; aunts, Avis Suihkonen and Betty Hendrickson; and his beloved dog, Jake.
No funeral is planned at this time.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
