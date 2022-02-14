Jodie Dawn Hall-Cairl, 58, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a brief battle with Covid. She was the wife of Jack Cairl; they shared just two months shy of 34 years together.
Jodie was born in the Aurora-White Hospital in Aurora, Minn.,, to Harvey and Janice Hall. After spending most of her childhood in Gilbert, Minn., Jodie graduated from Gilbert High School in 1982. After high school, Jodie moved to Duluth, Minn., to attend Lake Superior College in the Teacher’s Assistant program. After finishing the program, Jodie went on to work with many kids across the state in varying positions. She eventually started working at Pine Medical Center in Sandstone, Minn., as an Admission’s Clerk, where she later retired in 2005.
As a devout Christian, Jodie and her husband were both devoted members of the Moose Lake Covenant Church in Moose Lake, Minn. Outside of spending time and volunteering with her church family, Jodie loved to craft. She was an avid scrapbooker, card-maker, seamstress, and quilter. Most of all Jodie will be remembered for her selfless care for other people; both in her job and personal life.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Cairl; sisters, Wendy Hall, Lori (Jack) Sislo, and Tracey (Abdallah) Saba. Jodie is also survived by her in-laws, Pam (Tom) Britell, Kris Wein, and Terry Cairl. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, Jason and Benjamin Burleigh, Courtney (Matt) Ballek, Cassandra (Luke) Verlooy, Timothy Sislo, and Makala Paugh; and her great-nieces and nephews, Keziah, Eli, Clara, Nate, and Jack. She is also survived by her beloved dogs Sammy and Vito.
Jodie was preceded in death by her parents, Janice and Harvey Hall; brother-in-law, Mike Wein; and her grandparents, Donald and Lila Sorila.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service in Moose Lake Covenant Church with lunch to follow. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Jodie Hall-Cairl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.