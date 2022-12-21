Joanne Phyllis Foster, 87, of Duluth, formerly of Aurora died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Ecumen Lakeshore in Duluth.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1935, to Jacob and Ilah (Venice) Toman in Virginia. She graduated from the Keewatin High School, Class of 1953. Joanne was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Aurora where she served in their guilds and sang in the choir and later the Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia. Joanne volunteered for the Soup Kitchen in Virginia. She enjoyed walking with the “Walkie Talkie’s” in Aurora, the “Thursday Coffee Club” at Parkvilla Apartments and traveling on bus trips.
Survivors include her four children: Leslie (Phill) Gitar of Duluth, Brian (Joe) Mattison of Superior, Linda (Kevin) Jackson of Sacramento, Calif., and Laurie Neagbour of Savage; five grandchildren: Chad (Amy) Price, Kelly Gitar, Katie (Mike) Ryder, Jessica (Kian) Johnston and Jennifer (Sam) Elsner; great-grandchildren; Ashlee, Lucas, Ava, Wyatt, Jacob, Ethan and Liliana; sister, Jean Milkovich of Buhl; brother, Roger Toman of Keewatin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son-in-law, Jerry Neagbour; brothers: John and Mickey Toman; and her parents.
Funeral service for Joanne will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Barbara Hegfors officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials are preferred to Ecumen Lakeshore in lieu of flowers.
