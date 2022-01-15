Memorial Mass for Joanne Mae Plevell, 86, of Aurora will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Friends may gather one hour prior to the mass at the church. Joanne’s family suggests masks be worn at the church. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora, Minnesota. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Rosary Catholic Church or the Aurora American Legion Auxiliary.
Joanne died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minnesota.
She was born November 24, 1935 in Eveleth, Minnesota to Louis and Jennie (Turk) Putzel. Joanne was a 1954 graduate of Aurora High School. On July 10, 1954 she married Bill Gauthier. Joanne worked at Virginia Regional Medical Center, Ely Bloomenson Hospital and Aurora Dental as a lab assistant.
On April 19, 1969, she married John Plevell. Joanne served as an election judge in Aurora, was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, its Council of Catholic Women where she was active in its funeral lunch committee and the Slovenian Women’s Union. She held several offices at the Aurora American Legion Auxiliary including President, where she cooked in the kitchen and served many meals there. Joann was an active volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels and enjoyed 17 years of traveling and wintering in Florida.
Survivors include her husband, John; daughter, Debra (Pat) Soular of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Dr. Dan (Dr. Linnea) Soular of Grand Rapids and Kelly (Aaron) Aamold of Shakopee; great grandchildren: Bo, Atley and Amaya; sisters: Louise Condit of Hoyt Lakes and Donna (Dan) Przybylski of Ely; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Jennie; her brother, Donald (1948), former husband, Bill Gauthier; and brother-in-law, Norm Condit.
