Joanne Killian (nee Rozeske) born into Eternal Life on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Wayne Killian for 35 years and the late Christian Houterman for 17 years. Loving mother of Chris (Julia) Houterman, Joseph Houterman, John (Melissa)
Houterman, Jane (Dwayne) Schrank, Paul (Mary) Killian, James (Teresa) Killian, and
Dan (Wendy) Killian. Proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Further survived by other family and friends.
Joanne enjoyed being around family. She valued gatherings of all kinds with her loved ones such as shopping, holidays, and parties. Joanne was an avid solver of word puzzles, loved to read, and enjoyed a martini before dinner.
A committal service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Milwaukee.
