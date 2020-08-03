Joanne K. Thompson, 80, of Lino Lakes, Minn., passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Lino Lakes Assisted Living.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Ashland, Wis., to Reynold and Elaine (Ovaska) Mattson.
Joanne was the secretary for the Babbitt School District and was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Babbitt.
Survivors include her daughter, Jodi (Shane) Johnson of Maple Grove, Minn.; two grandchildren, Griffin and Gabriel Johnson of Maple Grove; sister, Linda (Bruce) Goodnough of Phillips, Wis.; sister-in-law, Linda Mattson of Shoreview, Minn.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger and Kathy Thompson of Ely, Minn., sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marjorie and Victor Tellez of Johnson City, Texas, and sister-in-law Maxine Swenson of Foley, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Thompson; and one brother, Robert Mattson.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt with Pastor Erik Roth officiating.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.