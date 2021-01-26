Joanne J. LaFrenier, 86, of Hoyt Lakes, formerly of Babbitt, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth, Minn.
She was born June 14, 1934, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Peter and Helen (Siegel) Schlader. She attended BigFork Schools and later married Edward LaFrenier on Aug. 25, 1951, in BigFork, Minn.
Joanne and her husband resided in Babbitt and she lived there from 1956-1985. There, she raised her family and was a stay at home mother. She loved sewing and drawing. Joanne enjoyed gardening and was a wonderful cook and baker. Most recently, she resided in Hoyt Lakes prior to moving to New Journey Residence.
Joanne is survived by her children: Debra Jean Hanson of Grand Rapids, Vicki (Warren) Eggebraaten of Babbitt and Robert (Bonnie) LaFrenier of Hoyt Lakes; grandchildren: Eric, Jon, Beckie, Steve, Lisa, Michael and Melissa; great-grandchildren: Landan, Brendan, Tristan, Rowan, Victoria, Jon, Elizabeth, Alex, Emily, Addison, Paige, Cooper, Taylor, Evelyn, Reid, Kaitlyn and David; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and brothers: Dick and Larry.
Memorial service for Joanne will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Faith Assembly of God Church in Aurora with Pastor Derrick DeTurk officiating.
Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. COVID mandates will be followed.
Burial will be at a later date in the Harris Cemetery in Harris Township, Minn.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
