Joanne H. Gangl

Joanne (JoJo) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home in Nashwauk, Minn.
She was born in Biwabik, Minn., on Jan. 18, 1939, to Henry and Ina Kochkas.
On Oct. 4, 1958, Joanne and Daniel Gangl were united in marriage. They lived in Little Sweden for over 53 years and together they had five children: Brenda, Belinda, Danette, Deanne, and Scott. They were blessed with 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Joanne was a secretary at St. Cecilia’s church for over 30 years, and at IDS financial services for almost 4 years, and from there went on to work in medical records at the Adams Clinic.
Joanne loved to knit and crochet and passed those crafts on to many in the family. She enjoyed many outdoor activities such as gardening, fishing, and camping with her family and friends. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed canning, but the love of her life was baking with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Cecilia’s Council of Catholic Women.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Daniel Gangl of Nashwauk, Minn.; children: Brenda (Mark Cochran) Hopke, Belinda Noonan, Danette (Chuck) Whight, Deanne (Charlie Peterson) Faulkner, Scott (Wendy) Gangl; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ina Kochkas; and her sister, Georgene (Ginger) Jugovich.
Funeral services for Joanne will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik and Rev. Fr. Dennis Hoffman will con-celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To Leave an online message of condolence, or memory for Joanne, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.