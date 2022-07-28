Joanne Elizabeth Thibault, 80, of Mountain Iron, formerly of Lake Vermilion, Tower, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Joanne was born on Dec. 22, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Joseph and Mary (Begin) Schommer and graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1960. She married Ronald Thibault on May 13, 1961, and they resided with their young family in Plymouth, Minn., until moving to Virginia in 1977.
Joanne held many different jobs while raising her family, one which included driving school bus, which she continued to do for the Virginia School District for several years. She had an entrepreneur spirit and was a partner in Plaza Bowl in Virginia in the early 1980’s and during that time was a stand-out bowler earning the title of Women’s Singles Champion two years in a row.
She was co-owner with her husband in the Vermilion Club on Lake Vermilion, Tower, from 1988 – 2000. It was at the bowling alley and the Vermilion Club where she formed many lifelong friendships and loved working with the young college students who affectionately called her “VC Mom.” The decision to sell the Vermilion Club was a hard one for her as she loved it so much.
From there she worked at Fortune Bay Casino for 13 years in the hotel and as a cashier in the casino. She was a respected and valued employee who took pride in her work.
Joanne loved to travel and loved her many trips to Las Vegas with her travel partner Pam. She loved sports and was an avid Vikings football fan. She looked for any occasion to have family and friends over to share a meal and hosted many football parties and family gatherings.
She enjoyed her flower garden and time spent with neighbors, who became friends. Joanne loved being a Mom and Grandma and took great pride in sharing their accomplishments with everyone. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ron; two children, Shari Christenson of Virginia and Mike (Debra) Thibault of Hugo; four grandchildren: Megan (fiance Will) Christenson of Plymouth, Ryan Christenson of Virginia, Tess Thibault and Tyler Thibault, both of Hugo; siblings, Judy Mattson of Eveleth and Teri (Wayne) Billings of Arizona and Joseph Schommer; daughter-in-law, Gloria Thibault of Texas; special friend, Pam (Dan) Beihoffer of Tower; and nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Joanne was preceded in death by son, David Thibault in 2021; parents, Joe and Mary Schommer; in-laws, Herman and Peggy Thibault; and a brother, William “Bill” Schommer.
A special thank you to the East Range Hospice team for your caring, compassion, and friendship to Joanne during her illness.
A Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
