Joanne Elizabeth Thibault

Joanne Elizabeth Thibault, 80, of Mountain Iron, formerly of Lake Vermilion, Tower, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Joanne was born on Dec. 22, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Joseph and Mary (Begin) Schommer and graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1960. She married Ronald Thibault on May 13, 1961, and they resided with their young family in Plymouth, Minn., until moving to Virginia in 1977.

