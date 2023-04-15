Joanne Doris Barstad
Joanne Doris Barstad, 82, of Aurora, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
Joanne Doris Barstad, 82, of Aurora, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
Joanne was born March 9, 1941, in Zimmerman, Minn., to Ernest and Alice (Schulte) Goldenman. She was a graduate of Elk River High School and later earned her Bachelors Degree in Distributive Education from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis. On December 28, 1963, Joanne married Donald Barstad in Elk River.
Joanne and Don moved their family to Aurora in 1977 where they purchased the Coast to Coast Hardware Store. Joanne and Don owned and operated the store until their retirement in 2001. Joanne so enjoyed serving the needs of the community.
Joanne was an active volunteer in the community and member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She served on various boards and councils, was a member of the Giant’s Ridge Ski Area Mountain Host program, her church choir, quilters group and Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, baking and was an avid golfer. She was also a member of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include her husband, Donald; sons: Dean (Allison), David and Dwayne (Christine); seven grandchildren: Paul, Karl, Joel, Brenna, Kyle, Alexa and Landon; and brother, Dennis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Alice; and her brother, Ernest Jr.
Joanne was a kind and generous soul who will be greatly missed by all those close to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Peace on Earth Quilters or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A memorial service for Joanne will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Aurora with Pastor Greg Anderson officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
