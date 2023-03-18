Joanne Claire Barrows
Joanne Claire Barrows, of Sun City West, Ariz., passed away on January 23, 2023, at the age of 88.
She was born on March 2, 1934, to Joe and Clara Merrier of Floodwood, Minn. Joanne graduated from Floodwood High School in 1952 and earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud Teachers College in St. Cloud, Minn., in 1959. Her first teaching job was in Bloomington, Minn., but she taught third grade for most of her career in Eveleth, Minn. To say she loved teaching would be an understatement. She loved her students and was a very popular teacher.
Joanne met Frank Barrows in 1958, and they were married on August 8, 1959, making their home in Eveleth, on Ely Lake. They had two children, Barbara Ann and Frank Lyman.
Joanne was very creative and enjoyed music and art. She mastered calligraphy, ceramics, painting Scandinavian rosemaling designs on wood and leather for wall hangings, and making greeting cards, using several different methods.
In high school, Joanne played piano, sang in the chorus, and was in the band as first chair clarinetist. She sang in the choir at St. Louis Catholic Church in Floodwood and was often asked to sing at weddings, anniversaries, and funerals, starting when she was twelve. Joanne appreciated a wide range of music. Whether it was tradition American Indian Flute, Elvis, Frank Sinatra or even country and Western, she enjoyed it all! She never missed a chance to see live music, regardless of the era. In Italy, she saw the Three Tenors twice and, at a concert in Phoenix, saw Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. She also loved to dance.
Joanne had a great sense of adventure. While in college, she went to Italy, enjoying it so much she returned three times, even having her grandson, Jacob, accompany her on one of the trips. She also went to France and toured Normandy Beach. After her husband retired, they traveled for 28 years through many states in a travel trailer or RV, making several trips to Jackson Hole and the Tetons. An all-time favorite was a week of rafting on the Salmon River in Idaho. They made several trips to Mexico, toured the Ronald Reagan Library in California, and went camping. Frank and Joanne also took an Alaskan Cruise, a cruise to Hawaii to see the World War II Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial, and a St. Lawrence River cruise.
Joanne talked to everyone and made friends easily. She cared deeply for others and loved to meet people and hear their stories. She was able to encourage many with her wisdom and life experiences. She enjoyed bringing people together for dinner and a show at her country club.
In her eighties, Joanne wrote and published her autobiography, Catcher of Dreams, which she shared with family and many friends.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Barbara, and her grandson, Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her son, Frank, her husband, Frank, her sister, Donna, and her parents, Joe and Clara Merrier.
A memorial celebration of Joanne’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. Burial will follow in Eveleth Cemetery.
