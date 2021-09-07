Joanne Cassandra DeMillo

Joanne C. DeMillo, 67, Hibbing, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
She was born Sept. 6, 1953, to Johnnie and Ann (Davis) Johnson in Detroit, Mich. After high school, Joanne attended and received a two-year degree from Santa Barbara School of Business. She was employed as an apartment and condominium manager along with having her real estate license. She proudly served her country during the Vietnam Era with the U.S. Army from 1971-1974. She was a member of the VFW and Vice-Commander of the American Legion in San Diego, Calif. Joanne was an avid reader, knitted and loved her daily Bible.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Tim DeMillo, Hibbing; daughter, Nikki (Gaetan Alfano) Johnson-Huston, Philadelphia, Pa.; brother, Jerome Johnson, San Antonio, Texas; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Johnson; parents; and three brothers, Clarence, Martin and Gerald Johnson.
Funeral services for Joanne will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Daniel Weiske will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Friday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
