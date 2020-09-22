Joanne Brownell, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Joanne was born Nov. 5, 1933, to Oscar and Kathleen Dornack. She was raised in Chisholm, Minn., and was a graduate of Chisholm High School. She was proud to be from Chisholm, and maintained many lifelong friendships from her youth, along with many cherished friendships from her years residing in Hibbing.
After raising her six kids, Joanne returned to school, graduating from the College of St. Catherine’s in St. Paul with a degree in business administration. She worked for Snelling and Snelling as an executive placement professional, and eventually opened her own executive placement firm in Rosedale. Following her retirement, she returned to the Hibbing area to be closer to her children and their families.
She will be lovingly missed by her family, including sons; Gregory (Christine) of Meadowlands, Minn., Patrick (Sharon), David (Jill), and Thomas (Bonnie); daughters, Julie and Kathleen Brownell, all of Hibbing; her sisters- and brother-in-law, Mary Jane Faricy, St. Paul, and Kathleen (Anthony) DelGreco, Grand Rapids, and their families. Her strength, resilience, and many talents will be carried on through the lives of her 11 grandchildren: John, Brent, Angela, Carrie, Mariah, Elizabeth, Kaela, Emily, Amy, Ryan and Brittany; and her six (soon-to-be eight) great-grandchildren.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Kay Dornack; sister, Diane Dornack; her former husband, James Brownell; brother-in-law, Robert Faricy, and beloved grandson, Joseph Anthony Brownell.
A private family service will be held in the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Austin, Minn., at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
