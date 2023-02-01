JoAnn (Wollin) Schwarzrock
JoAnn (Wollin) Schwarzrock, age 75, of Chaska, Minn., passed unexpectedly at her home, on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
JoAnn was born on June 13, 1947, in Hibbing, Minn., to parents, William and Irma (Hoskins) Wollin. The youngest of six children, she grew up living an adventurous life with siblings, Hilton, Judy, Bill, Lois, and Don.
Throughout JoAnn’s life, she experienced many joys, as well as challenges. All these experiences made her strong willed and independent. For JoAnn, family was her world. She was a devoted mother to Scott Kampen, Roxanne Hammermeister, Melissa Kampen, and Tasha Duncan. Life was enriched when she met her soulmate, Gary “Hoot” Schwarzrock at the Windmill Café in Savage, MN. They married on October 4, 1992, in Las Vegas, NV, and from this union, JoAnn welcomed his children, Gary Schwarzrock, Julie Faulhaber and Guy Schwarzrock.
JoAnn loved the quietness of her backyard. She enjoyed working in her gardens and especially loved the visits from the hummingbirds. JoAnn enjoyed watching General Hospital, Friends and 70’s game shows. She liked the challenge of crossword puzzles and playing video games. Becoming a grandma and great grandma was her biggest accomplishment. Her grandchildren brought her so much happiness.
JoAnn will remain in the hearts of those that loved her the most; children, Scott (Hettie) Kampen, Roxanne (Dwight) Hammermeister, Melissa (Kreg Werner) Kampen, Tasha Duncan; grandchildren, Marcus Lee, Lucas Lee, Jazmin Kampen, Matthew Hammermeister, Joshua Hammermeister, Skylar (Nick) Jensen; great grandchildren, Maverick Schmieg, Paislee Jensen; stepchildren, Gary (Becky) Schwarzrock Jr, Julie (Al) Faulhaber; Guy Schwarzrock; many step grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Bernice) Wollin; sisters, Lois (Norm) Rice, Judy (Ken) Hocking; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Greeting JoAnn home in heaven is her husband Gary “Hoot” Schwarzrock; parents, William and Irma Wollin; brothers, Hilton Wollin and William Wollin Jr.
A Christian Funeral will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee.
Pallbearers will be Kreg Werner, Cory Zimmermann, Marcus Lee, Lucas Lee, Joshua Hammermeister, Matthew Hammermeister, Nick Jensen, and Rusty Rice.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dwight Hammermeister and Scott Kampen.
JoAnn will be laid to rest at Valley Cemetery, in Shakopee.
Share a message with JoAnn’s family at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
