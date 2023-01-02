JoAnn Tramontin, age 75, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 19, 1947, in Hibbing to Frank and Julia (Meizo) Buchar. JoAnn was a 1965 graduate of Hibbing High School.
Later in life she furthered her education receiving a nursing degree from Hibbing Community College. Throughout her life JoAnn lived in numerous places including the Twin Cities and Texas after she reconnected with Jim Bratton. Eventually JoAnn moved back to Hibbing where she continued to do what she loved, working in the healthcare industry. JoAnn held many titles including nurse, supervisor, administrator and quality accountability advisor.
She is survived by her children, Jace Tramontin, Cherry, MN, Jodi Tramontin, Buffalo, MN, sister, Fran Gardeski, Hibbing; grandsons, Bryce (Danika) Tramontin, Shane (Nicole) Tramontin, great-granddaughter, Nova Willow Tramontin and the father of her children, John Tramontin.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Julia; siblings, Delores Passino, Richard “Sonny” Buchar; and daughter in law, Denise Tramontin.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2—4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 20at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family at PO Box 574, Hibbing, MN 55746
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.