JoAnn M. Koschak, 78, longtime resident of Hibbing died Friday, February 24, 2023, at home. She was born October 10, 1944, to Gust and Esther (Johnson) Johnson in Iron Mountain, Mich. She attended schools in Michigan. JoAnn married the love of her life Ronald Koschak on October 19, 1963, in Michigan, together they would move to Hibbing where they raised their family. This October would have been their 60th wedding anniversary together. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. A homemaker by trade, JoAnn enjoyed being by her husband’s side, scouting for endless spots to hunt ducks, fishing and enjoyed sitting with Ron while he photographed nature scenes. JoAnn also was a wonderful cook, she loved gardening, baking and she cherished family gatherings, especially around the holidays.

