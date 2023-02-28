JoAnn M. Koschak, 78, longtime resident of Hibbing died Friday, February 24, 2023, at home. She was born October 10, 1944, to Gust and Esther (Johnson) Johnson in Iron Mountain, Mich. She attended schools in Michigan. JoAnn married the love of her life Ronald Koschak on October 19, 1963, in Michigan, together they would move to Hibbing where they raised their family. This October would have been their 60th wedding anniversary together. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. A homemaker by trade, JoAnn enjoyed being by her husband’s side, scouting for endless spots to hunt ducks, fishing and enjoyed sitting with Ron while he photographed nature scenes. JoAnn also was a wonderful cook, she loved gardening, baking and she cherished family gatherings, especially around the holidays.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Koschak, Hibbing; children, Ken (Cathy Dees) Koschak, Wawina, Minn., and Dan (Vicki) Koschak, Hibbing; brother, Gerald (Janice) Johnson, Norway, Mich.; sister-in-law, Sharon Johnson, also of Norway, Mich.; four grandchildren, Katie and Jacki Koschak, both of Minneapolis, Minn., Jamie (Mike) Fatticci, and Troy Koschak, both of Hibbing; four great-grandchildren, Mikko and Niklas Huusko, Dino Fatticci, and Lydia Koschak; dear childhood friend, Janice Lenes, along with several nieces and nephews.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Brenda Koschak-Mastakoski; her parents, Gust and Esther; stepfather, Roland Johnson; and her brother, William Johnson; along with her in-laws, Edward and Beatrice Koschak.
Funeral services for JoAnn will be 11:30 am, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. John Dietz will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the 11:30 funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday. A private interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
JoAnn’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Fairview Palliative Care team, Officer Kurtz of the Hibbing Police department, and especially Dr. Casey Kapella for all the exceptional care that JoAnn received in her final days.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
