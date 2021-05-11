Joann Kay Sorvari Inkman of Toivola, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, in her home with family.
She was born to Bruno and Beatrice (Sunderlin) Sorvari on March 29, 1969, in Hibbing. She grew up and attended school in Toivola Meadowlands, graduating from Toivola Meadowlands High School in 1987. Joann continued her education getting her LPN in 1994 and worked a fulfilling career at Leisure Hills in Hibbing doing what she loved. She had an endless love for animals (especially cats) and anything outdoors. She was a beautiful soul whose light shone bright to the very end. Always smiling, always beautiful.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Bruno and Beatrice; and brothers, Clyde, Carey, and Irving Sorvari.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Inkman; niece, Andrea Cegon; nephews, Trinity and Michael Sorvari; and great niece and nephew, Payton and Urijah Cegon.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, May 16, at Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola, Meadowlands at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Larry Anderson will officiate.
Burial to follow at Toivola Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Hibbing and Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.