JoAnn K. Colwell (Raukar), born Feb. 18, 1939, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a caregiver for 45 years and a loving wife and mother.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 63 years, William John Colwell; her daughter, Angelique Marie (Colwell) Peterson; her three sons, William Franklin Colwell, Kenneth Michael Colwell (wife Debbie), Ronald Dominick Colwell; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Special thanks to Itasca Hospice and their kind and loving staff along with Dr. Hilde Phillips of St. Luke’s clinic and their staff in Hibbing. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of them.
