JoAnn Mehle, 78, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Spirit of Home Care Center.

JoAnn was born Nov. 30, 1942, to Leonard and Sylvia (Saarinen) Erickson. JoAnn grew up in Chisholm. On Sept. 23, 1961, she was joined in marriage to Dennis Mehle. JoAnn greatly enjoyed camping and walking, she had a great love for her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy, she was a wonderful grandma.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Lisa Mehle; sisters, Vicki Jensen and Carol Hanegman; grandchildren, Jacob (Hannah) Bocht and Emily (Riley Anderson) Bocht; great-grandchildren, Spencer and Charlotte Bocht.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Sylvia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

