JoAnn Belle Osmundson, 84, of Buhl, formerly of Chisholm, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1937, in Hibbing to John Sr. and Mary (Mlachnik) Gheen. JoAnn attended Chisholm schools and continued her education at Hibbing Community College obtaining her degree in accounting. She was united in marriage for 28 years to Peter Dale LaMusga Sr. becoming a longtime resident of Hibbing and Chisholm. JoAnn married Jerry Osmundson in 1985 spending years in Minnesota and Florida where she worked in the Banking Industry and was actively involved in the area Lutheran Churches and Lions Club. She loved spending her times at the beach, knitting and macrame. She moved back to Chisholm in 2003 to be closer to family. The most important times throughout her entire life always included family and friends. She was considered by many to be the history expert regarding the Mlachnik and Gheen families.
JoAnn is survived by her five children: Debi (Scott Hawkins) LaMusga, Peter Jr. LaMusga, Nancy LaMusga, Jon (Brenda) LaMusga and Frank (Deb Randolph) LaMusga; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cindy LaMusga; husband, Jerry; brother, Colonel Wesley Gheen; and sister, Mary Greig.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm with Chaplin Steve Breitbarth officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
