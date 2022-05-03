Joan P. Johnson passed away in home hospice in Mountain Iron, cared for by her family, on April 30, 2022.
Joan was born at home in Grassy Butte, N.D. on Sept. 19, 1933, to Leslie M. (“Jim”) and Hattie Barnhart (Godfrey). Joan met her first husband, John C. (“Jack”) Cress, of Minneapolis, Minn., working at White Sands Missile Range. They married on Feb. 9, 1957, and settled in Richfield, Minn., producing seven (7) children (six in six years). They moved to Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., in August 1969 and returned to Edina, Minn., in 1975. Jack passed away March 25, 1979, after battling a brain tumor. She spent several more years raising teens by herself in Edina, including several strays (to whom she was “Ma. C”).
Joan met John H. (“Jack”) Johnson, a father of five who also lost his first spouse to a brain tumor, on a blind date. They were married during a spectacular blizzard in Minneapolis on Dec. 28, 1982, after city plows cleared the way to the church. The Johnsons moved to Midway, Virginia, Minn., and then to Ely Lake in Eveleth, Minn, and finally Mountain Iron. They enjoyed 39 years together with their 12 children, 33 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her brother, Clifford; devoted husband, Jack; sons, Jim (Cecilia Dalupan) and Dan Cress, both of Denver, Colo.; daughters Colleen Lea (Bruce) of Maple Plain, Minn., Wendy Mosiman of Avon, Minn., and Terri Judson (Gary) of Edina; stepdaughters, Gayle Williams (Lenny Wilson) of Spring Hill, Tenn., Sue Smith (Dale) of Barnum, Minn., Lynn Sunsdahl (Jim) of Mountain Iron, and Nancy Anderson (Mark) of Duluth, Minn., and stepson Brad Johnson (Dee) of Golden, Colo., and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Jack (1979); her daughters, Judy Mercon (2013) and Kitty Luehrs (Jim) (2020); and siblings LaDelphia (Nunn), Gerald, Leland (“Miles”), Gloria (Williams), and James (“Gay”) Barnhart.
Funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with visitation one hour before the service. Joan will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
