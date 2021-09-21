Joan Marie (McNulty) Willett, 66, of Hoyt Lakes, died Friday, Sept.17, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn.
She was born May 19, 1955, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Boyd and Inez (Whalen) McNulty. Joan was a 1973 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School. In June 1990, she was united in marriage to Russell Willett.
Joan’s careers included clerical, hospitality, and accounting. Most recently, she retired as secretary from the East Range Catholic Parishes including Biwabik, Aurora and Hoyt Lakes. She was active on the church pastoral committee and its Assumption Group. Joan was manager of Kenwood Apartments for many years. She was kind, compassionate, and thrived being with friends and family.
Survivors include her siblings: Bion (Anita) McNulty of Eveleth; Al (Karen) McNulty of Hoyt Lakes; Charlie (Lori) McNulty of Ely; Alice Flint of Brooklyn Park; Cathy (John) Hanson of Wadena; LaVerne Larsen of Brooklyn Park; and Jim (Erin) McNulty of Hoyt Lakes; sister-in-law, Judy McNulty of Cottage Grove; mother-in-law, Janine Willett of Ironton; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with Jennifer Trapp.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; brother, Patrick; parents, Boyd and Inez. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Our Lady of Hope – Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant.
Friends may gather one hour prior at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.
