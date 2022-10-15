Joan Lee Gustafson, 89, passed away peacefully at Carefree Living of Virginia under the care of Moments Hospice on Sept. 18, 2022, and surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 12, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., to Albert and Agnes Anderson, Joan moved with her family to Virginia, Minn., as a young girl. Her family owned and operated Frazer Bay Resort on beautiful Lake Vermillion until 1960.
Joan graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951 and in 1953 was united in marriage to Elmer Ray Gustafson of Cook, MN. Joan and Elmer were life-long Virginia residents.
Joan was a homemaker and also worked at several Virginia businesses, ending her working career at Italian Bakery. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson and great-granddaughters and her annual spring trips to sunny Florida.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; daughter, Jodie Lynn; and two special friends, Emma Ronkainen and Sylvia Setala.
She is survived by son, Steven Ray Gustafson (Anne); daughter, Donna Lee Gustafson (John); grandson, Mike Gams (Michelle); great-granddaughters, Naveah, Hannah and Adrianna; and several nephews and nieces.
The Gustafson family is deeply grateful to the staff of Carefree Living of Virginia and Moments Hospice for their loving care and presence.
A celebration of life will be held at Range Funeral Home in Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 22. Visitation one hour prior to the 11 a.m. service and graveside gathering at the Greenwood Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
