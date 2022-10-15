Joan Lee Gustafson

Joan Lee Gustafson, 89, passed away peacefully at Carefree Living of Virginia under the care of Moments Hospice on Sept. 18, 2022, and surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 12, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., to Albert and Agnes Anderson, Joan moved with her family to Virginia, Minn., as a young girl. Her family owned and operated Frazer Bay Resort on beautiful Lake Vermillion until 1960.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Gustafson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Load entries