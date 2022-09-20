Joan Lee Gustafson, 89, of Virginia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Carefree Living in Virginia.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 11:00 am with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

