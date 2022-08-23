Joan L. Karels, 80, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 18, 1941, in Madison Lake, Minn., to Louis and Elvira (Brown) Muellerleile. She was a graduate of Good Counsel Academy in Mankato. In high school she joined the Civil Air Patrol Training Their purpose was looking for downed airplanes. Her group even had the chance to fly out to Ellsworth Air Force Base for a week. Joan married the love of her life, Ron Karels on June 27, 1959. Together, they lovingly raised four children. Ron and Joan both worked for the Minnesota DNR Dept. of Natural Resources. Ron as a Park Manager and Joan as a Park Office Worker for 39 years.
She is survived by her children: Jolene (Paul) Boriin, Ronnie (Denise) Karels, Joel Karels, Rochelle (Terry) Marty and a “favorite daughter” Bonnie Sterle; grandchildren: Amanda Boriin, Ashley (Bob) Williams, Thomas Marty, Levi Marty, Connor Karels, Gina (Jerry) Stimac, Melissa (Mikal) Brown, Katie (Derek) Skalsky, and Jeffrey Stone; 15 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Jeffry (Darlene) Karels, sisters-in-law, Sandy (Rodney) Jordan and Sharon Karels.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents husband Ron, sister, Celeste (Bitsy) Thisius parents-in-law, Henry (Koyala) Karels, brothers-in-law: Chuck Johannsen, Al Thisius and Keith Karels; nephew, Tom Johannsen.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm from 2-4 p.m.
