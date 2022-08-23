Joan L. Karels

Joan L. Karels, 80, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 18, 1941, in Madison Lake, Minn., to Louis and Elvira (Brown) Muellerleile. She was a graduate of Good Counsel Academy in Mankato. In high school she joined the Civil Air Patrol Training Their purpose was looking for downed airplanes. Her group even had the chance to fly out to Ellsworth Air Force Base for a week. Joan married the love of her life, Ron Karels on June 27, 1959. Together, they lovingly raised four children. Ron and Joan both worked for the Minnesota DNR Dept. of Natural Resources. Ron as a Park Manager and Joan as a Park Office Worker for 39 years.

