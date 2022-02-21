Joan Kathryn Whiting, 86, of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., died Saturday morning at Essentia Health Northern Pines Nursing Home.
Joan was born in Fosston, Minn., on Jan. 25, 1936, to John B. and Josephine A. (Gardner) Gordon. She attended schools in Bagley, Minn., Crosby-Ironton, Minn., graduating from Bemidji High School in 1954. She worked her way through Bemidji State University holding down three jobs at the BSU library, at Gordon’s Daylight Grocery, and at the Bemidji Gas Company. She graduated from BSU in 1958, majoring in the Humanities and English with a degree in Education.
On April 2, 1958, Joan married John (Jack) Desmond Whiting at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji. She then moved to Milwaukee, Wis., where she helped her husband get through school, working as a medical secretary at Doctor’s Hospital. Two of her seven children were born in Milwaukee: Sarah Joda (Dan) of Nashotah, Wis., and Matthew Whiting (Jana) of Duluth. The family then moved to Brainerd, Minn., where Christopher Whiting M.D. (Shelly) of Aurora, Minn., and Anna Whiting of Minneapolis were born. Finally, in 1963, the family moved to Biwabik, Minn., for a year and then to Hoyt Lakes in 1964. Her family grew by three, all born in Virginia, Minn: Benjamin Whiting (Kathy Knife) of White River, S.D., Nathaniel Whiting (Kathleen) of Canon City, Colo., and Thaddeus Whiting D.O. (Bernadette) of Portage, Wis.
While raising her family in Hoyt Lakes, Joan was a Cub Scout den mother and a Girl Scout leader. She was a member of The League of Women Voters, a charter member of The National WWII Museum, a long-term treasurer for the East Range American Cancer Society, and a member of the DFL party (She was the only female delegate from The 8th Congressional District to sit at the MN State DFL Convention in 1974). Later she became a member of The Republican Party of MN, again becoming a convention delegate. For many years, she served as an election judge for the city of Hoyt Lakes. She worked hard for Birthright and for The MN Citizens Concerned for Life. Joan was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes, active with the Council of Catholic Women.
Joan liked politics, American History, tamaracks and cowslips, Christmas trees, fireflies and dogs, Edward Hopper and Emily Dickinson, and babies.
Joan is survived by her husband, Jack; seven children; sister, Debra Anderson (James); sister-in-law, Mavis Gordon; numerous other beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is further survived by twenty-nine grandchildren: Andrew Joda, Melissa Moody (Simon), David Joda (Sarah). Bri Whiting J.D., Graham Whiting (Emily), Quinn Whiting, and Paige Whiting. Jacob Whiting M.D. (Emily), Kaeley Whiting Allen M.D. (Andrew), Travis Whiting (Kerrie), Abbey Whiting. Jamison Whiting J.D., Dakotah Whiting. Caitlin, Dahlia, Raven, Benjamin, and Orion Whiting. Evan Aichlmayr, Matthew Aichlmayr (Emma), Andrew Aichlmayr (Kaitlyn), Kegan Whiting, Connor Whiting (Mallory), and Samuel Whiting. Adelina, Kilian, Clement, Rosalia, and Becket Whiting and14 great-grandchildren, with one more due in May.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dwayne Gordon; her father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Lilian Whiting; and her two brothers-in-law.
With thankful hearts Joan’s family extends their gratitude to all of the health care workers and staff at Carefree Living, Aurora; at St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth; and at Essentia Health Northern Pines clinic, hospital, and nursing home, Aurora, for their gentle, kind, and tender care. Also, they are grateful to Keith Shatava for his comforting and professional help.
Visitation will be held for Joan at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, with a rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, with visitation starting one hour before Mass. Joan’s burial will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Bemidji.
