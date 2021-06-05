Joan J. Masucci, 81, of Eveleth died Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born in Eveleth on June 23, 1939 to Floyd and Mary (Rannikar) Masucci.
Joan graduated from Eveleth High School and had worked as a credit manager for Montgomery Wards, a bookkeeper for Dr. Siegel and retired as an eligibility specialist for AEOA. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth.
Private family services and burial were held at Eveleth Cemetery. Celebrant was Fr. Eamonn Boland.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
