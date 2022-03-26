Joan H. Anderson, 92, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center of Hibbing. She was born Nov. 11, 1929, to Albin and Erma (Douglas) Peterlin in Virginia, Minn.
Joan was a homemaker by trade. She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. She really enjoyed her church group, volunteering at the soup kitchen at the Salvation Army, and spending time at the casino. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a nurses’ aide for several years at Leisure Hills.
She is survived by her children, Doug Anderson, Minneapolis, Minn., Dana (Pam) Anderson, Hibbing, and Dawn (Jim Rustad) Anderson, of Ariz.; siblings, Albin “Gabe” Peterlin, Eveleth, Minn., Annette (Bruce) Shutte, Green Bay, Wis.; four grandchildren, Bobby Anderson, Dana “DJ” (Jasmine) Anderson II, Brent Anderson, and Gage Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Bryxton and Walker Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Victor “Skip” Anderson; her parents, Albin and Erma; former husband, Victor Anderson; sibling, Muriel Barrows; and sister-in-law, Carol Peterlin.
Per Joan’s request there will be no services at this time. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com .
