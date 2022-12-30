Joan Frances Magnuson, 85, of Hoyt Lakes died Friday, December 23, 2022, at the New Journey Residence in Eveleth.
She was born on December 18, 1937, to Louis and Frances (Berg) Albright in Superior, WI. Joan was united in marriage to Robert Magnuson on October 22, 1961. She was employed by Erie Mining Company as a Key Punch Operator for thirty-six years until her retirement. Joan volunteered for the White Community Hospital Nursing Home for several years. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, dancing, singing, casino trips, playing BINGO at the American Legion, and shopping. She took the greatest pleasure in being a grandma and will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-one years: Robert; daughter, Lori (Donnie) Harju of Palo; grandson, Wesley (Sabrina) Magnuson of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Ashlie (Chris Morinville) Harju of Makinen; two great-grandchildren: Kyle and Lyra Magnuson; a great-great granddaughter, Luna Magnuson; two siblings: Butch (Gene) Albright of Biwabik and Carol Houdek of Aurora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John “Jocko” Albright; and her parents.
Memorial service for Joan will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Jeanne Madsen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Memorial Cemetery Columbarium in Hoyt Lakes at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
