Joan Audrey Hart, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Heritage Manor after a short illness.
Joan was born on Jan. 3, 1935, to Walter Edward and Nora Elvina (Odegard) Hoaglun. After living in Columbia Heights as a young child, she moved with her parents to Bigfork, where she graduated from high school in 1952. There she met and on June 9, 1952, married Frank Hart, Jr. She and Frank moved to Grand Rapids where they began their family. They moved their family to Chisholm in 1971. Joan attended First Baptist Church for several years where she served as a leader for the preschool ministry and GMG. Later she attended The Christian Missionary Alliance in Hibbing, continuing to work with the preschool and young elementary grade children. Joan found delight in music, sewing, and in her family of seven children.
Joan is survived by her children: Dawn (Warren) Farr, Douglas Hart, Theresa Poole, Laurel Hart, Michele (William) Stoen, Rachel (Kenneth) Roxberg, Todd Hart; brothers, Stanley, John, Bruce; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gordon Hart.
She was preceded in death by Frank, her husband of 66 years; her parents; sisters, Loretta Kluck, Shirley Sells and Dorothy Barse; and brother Richard.
At Joan’s request, a private family graveside was in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
