Jimmy Moehlenbrock

James “Jimmy” Michael Moehlenbrock passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1954. He was 66 years old.
Jimmy grew up in Biwabik, Minn., where he attended Bray Elementary and Horace Mann schools. After graduating, Jimmy enlisted in the Army, bound by his duty and to honor and serve our country. He was a great soldier, rising to become a member of the Military Police.
After returning home, he became a visionary entrepreneur, evidenced by the number of businesses he started and ran throughout his life. What more can someone say — the cars, the bars! Some of the most memorable moments are him sharing the stage with Ski Evans and the Dukes, (which led to karaoke five nights a week at the Black Diamond!) and other bands that performed in his establishments, singing Elvis songs — and doing a heck of a job — better than Elvis impersonators! He loved music.
Anything he touched flourished. However, his drive to transform compelled him to sell, creating the next business innovation of his dreams. Jimmy did this for years until finishing his business run with The Sawmill. It allowed him to retire to Las Vegas, Nev. It was there that he realized true happiness for him was at Bass Lake, Gilbert, Minn., with Rene and his family. Jimmy returned home to spend his final years looking out at the lake, singing in his chair and loving the small town life he grew up with.
Love him, like him, or not — Jimmy was larger than life in everything he did. He was a risk-taker, always betting on himself. His life teaches us that risks should be approached with courage and confidence, putting yourself “out there” can reap huge rewards, when not everything goes your way — reflect, transform, try and try again until you succeed. Always dream, but have a plan to make your dreams come true. Jimmy’s undying quest for personal growth took him on many journeys. In the end the journey was to a place of beauty and peace in his final resting place. He will be missed! His large personality wasn't nearly as large as his heart, generosity and compassion.
Jimmy is survived by the one and only true love of his life, Rene’ Moehlenbrock; son, Jay Ryan Moehlenbrock (Jamie); grandson, Casey Moehlenbrock, granddaughter, Kiarra Moehlenbrock, and grandson, Sean Moehlenbrock, all of Aurora, Minn; brothers, John Moehlenbrock of Henderson, Nev., Mark Moehlenbrock (Teri DelCaro), of rural Biwabik, William “Bill” (Sherrie O'Connell) Moehlenbrock of Biwabik; many cherished nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet, his best girl, Diva; in-laws, Terry LeTourneau, Guy (Sherry) LeTourneau and Charles Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” and Mary Moehlenbrock; nephew, Cory Moehlenbrock; and sister-in-law, Kim Moehlenbrock.
A memorial service for Jimmy will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the Biwabik Pavilion with Rev. Bridget Strudwick officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service.
Military honors and burial will follow in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
