Jimmie E. Noteboom, 73, of Cook, Minn., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.He was born Feb. 25, 1948.Jim grew up on Grey Cloud Island. He was an avid biker, snowmobiler, jet boat racer, and card player. One of his greatest joys was spending time at the cabin on Lake Vermilion with family and friends.He was self-employed doing business at St. Croix Marine & Sports. He was a Harley mechanic extraordinaire. Jim was a proud Charter member of the Fossils MC and member of the Pharaoh's Car Club.Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cindy; sister-in-law, Renee Noteboom; niece, Tami Noteboom-Branan; and countless "family" of friends.He was preceded in death by parents, Arthur W. & Zola M. Noteboom; and brother, Arthur Noteboom.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Noteboom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
