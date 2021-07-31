Family and friends are invited to attend a ceremony to celebrate the lives of Jim and Norma Postudensek.
Interment of the urns will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia, Minn., with a lunch reception immediately afterward.
James Louis Postudensek was born July 10, 1939, in Eveleth, Minn., to Louis and Mafalda (Lanari) Postudensek. He passed on Nov. 13, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Norma Ellen Folkedal was born in Virginia, Minn., on July 9, 1940 to Julian and Berniece (Brandvold) Foledal. She passed unexpectedly on March 7, 2020, at home in Duluth, Minn.
The couple met while students at St. Cloud State Teachers College. They enjoyed long and productive careers as elementary school teachers, primarily in Duluth. After retirement, Norma and Jim became masters of duplicate bridge, traveling to tournaments all over the US, developing many friendships. They also spent many years enjoying their cabin on Lake Vermilion, hosting many friends and loved ones and sharing many fishing adventures.
Left to cherish their memory are their children: Lynne (and Peter) Hart, Mark (and Paula) Postudensek; grandchildren, Stella Hart, Roland Hart, Ellen Postudensek, Eddie Postudensek, Anthony Postudensek; siblings, Judy (and Robert) Theis, Tom (and Pam) Postudensek, and Julie Christianson; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St., Duluth MN, 218-727-3555.
