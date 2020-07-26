Jim A. LaValley, 65, of Tower, Minn., passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

A celebration of life honoring Jim will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Timber Hall, 4855 Hwy. 21, Embarrass, Minn.

