Jillaine Renee Springer, age 57, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
She was born July 11, 1965, in Cuday, Wis., to Donald and Sheryl (McKinnon) Springer. Jillaine was raised Lutheran. She loved music, especially old rock and roll and agate picking she also greatly enjoyed being out in nature. Above all else Jillaine loved her family and dedicated her life to taking care of them, her children and grandchildren were her everything.
She is survived by her mother, Sheryl Springer; children, Jennifer Springer, Jeanna (Joshua Groshong) Springer, Jessica (Christopher Miller) Lambert, John (Aly Himle) Lambert; grandchildren: Paige (Kayden Sparby) Groshong, Thomas Hasbrouck, Karlie Voelker, Aiden Groshong, Connor Doty, Micah, Kirah, Lyannah Himle, adopted children, Joshua, Daniel, Darlie, David, Dawn and Michael Groshong, adopted grandchildren, Marissa Morey and Derek Mallick.
Her beloved uncle, Randy, various other grandchildren, aunts, uncles and relatives and her cat Daisy.
Jillaine was preceded in death by her father, Donald Springer; maternal grandparents, Irene Worsley, John Mckinnon; life partner, Dennis Olson.
Services held at: Hibbing Christian Assembly 2201 2nd Ave. W. Hibbing on Friday, May 12, 2023. Visitation starts 2 p.m.; service at 3 p.m.
