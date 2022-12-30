Jill Maureen (Sertich/Isaacson) Morton
October 2, 1960—December 26, 2022
Jill Maureen (Sertich/Isaacson) Morton
October 2, 1960—December 26, 2022
Jill Maureen (Sertich/Isaacson) Morton, age 62, of Coon Rapids, Minn., entered the Lord’s heavenly kingdom on Monday, December 26, 2022.
She was born in Virginia, Minn., on Oct. 2, 1960, to Bunny and Thomas Sertich. She was later adopted by Russell Isaacson. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Virginia, Minn., she attended Hibbing Community College, Hibbing, Minn., where she completed the Dental Assistant Program. In March 1983, she enlisted in the US Navy. While stationed in Jacksonville, Fla.,, she met the love of her life, Kyle Morton, they were married on April 13, 1985.
While in the Navy, Jill served two tours of duty and later served in the Navy Reserve. Jill and Kyle’s Navy life included tours in Florida, Spain, Japan, Washington and Norfolk, Virginia. She worked as a civilian for the Navy then worked for the US Treasury Department where she retired in December 2020.
Jill with a J, J-ill or Jilly bean was the life of the party. She loved to entertain and she loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She loved her crafting, 80’s music, her VFW friends and traveling. She had taken up golf and spent last summer with Kyle and her family enjoying their new camper. And as everyone knows, she loved to make us laugh. She was fun to be around, she was silly and goofy and lit up a room. Most of all, she adored her family. We all will treasure the absolute blessing of having her in our lives, she will be greatly missed but remembered with love and smiles.
She is survived by her adoring husband Kyle, her loving children Justin Morton and Janelle (Keith) Johnson, her grandchildren Hazel, Bennett, Juliette and McKinley. Her mother Bunny (Bruce) Challis, siblings Christi (Tim) Garner, Paula (John) Laakkonen and Erik Isaacson as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her Morton family, Donna (Frank) Bemis, Diane (Lloyd) Jennings, Leslie Tucker, Kerry (Linda) Morton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jill was preceded in death by her father Thomas Sertich, father Russell Isaacson, her mother-in-law Florence Morton, father-in-law George E. Morton, brother-in-law George Morton and niece Roxxanne Schaefer.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home (1827 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55433). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church (11115 Hanson Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433). She will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. A luncheon will be served at the Coon Rapids VFW following the burial (1919 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55433).
