Jill M. Francis, 79, of Gervais, Ore., died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence.

She was born to Lillian (Babe) Erickson on Aug. 26, 1940, in Eveleth. She attended Cherry High School.

Jill is survived by daughter, Darryl Ann Redwine; and stepchildren: Kenny Ray, Dale and Richard Francis; grandchildren, Sara and Dustin Redwine, Crystal Barson; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother; sister and brother; husband, Kenneth; son, Lee Koivunen; and daughter, Judy Miller.

Inurnment will be at the Forbes Riverside Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries