Jill Amanda Hietala, age 65. Longtime resident of Hibbing passed away on April 12, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
She was born on March 7, 1958, to Eugene and Marion (Besonen) Wagner, the youngest of seven siblings.
Jill worked as a Library Media Specialist in several different school districts during her career. She was an avid gardener and was involved with the Hibbing Farmers Market selling her pickles, jams, vegetables and flowers.
Jill is survived by her husband: Robert; daughter: Amanda Isaacs; son: Kris (Vanessa) Hietala and his partner Alicia Skjoelsvold; sons-in-law: Kevin Lee and Chris Isaacs; grandchildren: Autumn (David) Monacelli, Marija, Sloan, and Louis Isaacs, Taavi and Viivi Hietala; siblings: Diana (Vernon) Ruuska, Richard (Marilyn) Wagner, Gerald (Mary) Wagner, Jon (Sheila) Wagner, and Julie (Jeff) Ekegren; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Gene; daughter: Alison Lee; and granddaughter: Eleanor Lee.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church in Cedar Valley. Interment will be at a later date in the Cedar Valley Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
