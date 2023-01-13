Jessie Gerard Kulaszewicz
August 30, 1971—January 7, 2023
Jessie Gerard Kulaszewicz was born on Aug. 30, 1971, in Virginia, Minn., and passed peacefully into heaven on Jan. 7, 2023, at the age of 51.
Jessie was born with special needs and was blessed to grow up in the small town of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where she was loved and watched over by the entire community. She spent most of her adult years in an independent living community in Virginia and then spent the last decade of her life living with her mom in Eagan, Minn., and then in an assisted living home in Rosemount.
Jessie loved being busy and was very social! She was active in her community, and held numerous jobs. She participated in Special Olympics activities, including skiing, swimming, bowling and ice skating.
Jessie had a very full social life and everyone was her best friend! Her playful personality and ability to laugh and bring joy into every situation will always be remembered. She never missed an opportunity for a party and loved to dance to polka music with family and friends. In fact, she learned to play the accordion so she could play her own polka music!
Jessie had an amazing ability to remember people’s names and birthdates and enjoyed sending out letters and cards to family and friends. She was a very thoughtful, joyful and loving little lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her!
She is survived by her siblings: Jeffrey (Deanna) Kulaszewicz of Plymouth, Minn., and their children: Kassia, Allegra, Lance and Alicia (Josh Hansen); Peggy (Michael) Palmer of Eagan, Minn., and their children: Matthew (Jessica), and Angela (Vince) Baumel; Jill (Kent”Huffer”) Dickinson of Aurora, Minn., and their children: Kristopher (Stefanie), Benjamin (Taylor), and Jenna (Erik) Olson; as well as numerous beloved great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Dawn (Robinson) Kulaszewicz.
Jessie loved the 4th of July and was an annual parade participant in the Aurora parade for many years. If anyone wishes to honor her with a memorial offering, her family is suggesting donations be sent to Celebrate Aurora which plans and orchestrates the Patriotic days in Aurora. https://www.celebrateaurora.com/.
A memorial gathering was held in Eagan on January 9 at The Eagan Community Center. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora from 2-4 p.m. with prayers at 3:45 p.m. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the American Legion with a reception and sharing of “Jessie stories.” Inurnment and blessing of her ashes at the Hoyt Lakes cemetery will take place in the spring.
