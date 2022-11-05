Jessica Valentine
September 29, 1969—October 25, 2022
Jessica Janice Valentine (Happ) passed away at the age of 53 on Oct. 25, 2022, in Denver, Colo., at the CU Anschutz medical campus after an unwavering and courageous ten‐month battle with advanced gastric cancer. She passed away peacefully into Christ’s arms with family and loved ones by her side.
Jessica was born on Sept. 29, 1969, to Bob and Janice Happ in Evanston, Ill. As the daughter of a military man, she moved often with her mother and two brothers, Mike and Patrick Happ. Most of her formative years were spent on the North Carolina coast, a place which remained close to her heart.
She graduated from Jacksonville High School (NC) in 1987. Following a brief stint at
Coastal Carolina Community College, Jessica was recruited by a local modeling agency that sparked her relocation to New York City at the age of 19. She modeled for 10 years, catalogue and runway, in Milan, London, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo and the Empire City. Jessica represented the Ford and Elite modeling agencies, working with the most prestigious fashion houses of the era and still today. During her years in front of the camera she desired a life more meaningful, and in 1998 she married Robert Joseph Valentine, a pastor, in Norwich, Conn.. Together they brought one child into the world, Gabriel Robert Valentine.
Jessica was easy to love. Selfless, yet passionate, her spirit shone through in every
crowd, in any room, and went straight to your soul when you met her eyes. Years of hard work resulted in her own salon business that rarely allowed room for new clients. Unbeknownst to her, she was nominated for and received the Gazette Telegraph’s Best in Business award for her outstanding service. Next door to her salon, she crafted beautiful handmade candles that graced the homes of friends and strangers alike. Of all the accomplishments in Jessica’s life, the most important to her was the raising of her son Gabriel. Although Jessica was both mother and father to her son, she brought up her boy with patience and more love than a child can comprehend. In addition to her love for family and friends, Jessica’s many interests included her passion for gardening, her affection for animals, and her joy for taking long walks near any
ocean or in the mountains of Colorado. She reached great heights in her life, but a deep faith in God allowed her to remain humble and true until the end. Many lives were enriched by having known her.
She is preceded in death by her father Bob Happ and Gabriel’s father Robert Valentine.
She is survived by Gabriel Valentine (Son), Janice Rose (Mother), Richard Rose (Stepfather), Mike Happ (Brother), his sons Mike and Jake Happ, his wife Stefanie Happ, Patrick Happ (Brother) his son Kyle Happ, Dave Delich (Fiancé), and his daughters Emma and Katie Delich, along with countless other family members and loving friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jessica on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. The location for the celebration will be the Cheyenne Lodge at the Broadmoor, 4199 S. Club Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that a contribution in her name be made to the Pikes Peak Humane Society.
