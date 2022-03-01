Jesse James Gerulli, age 78, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth from a short and serious bout of cancer.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1943, to Jesse Sr. and Ann (Rocci) Gerulli in Virginia. He was a graduate of the Virginia High School and Staples Vo-Tech where he studied to be a machinist.
He was united in marriage to Charlotte Beaudette on June 12, 1970 in Virginia.
Jesse worked as a machinist for United States Steel for many years. He invented many things, such as the Portable Threading Machine for crushers. He also enjoyed teaching machining at the US Steel Learning Center. Jesse was also gifted with a photogenic memory and stunned many with his recall ability. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed his time at a lake cabin on Lake Vermillion. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Virginia.
Jesse is survived by Charlotte, one sister, Marie Stockey of Hudson, Wis.;, also close family members: Bob and Gloria Nankervis, Dan and Beverly Schultz, and Cyril and Pat Beaudette; plus many nieces and nephews; as well as his furry friends, Hank, Domino, Maverick, and Gyda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved nephew, Daniel J. Schultz III.
A private funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
