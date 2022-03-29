Jerry Wayne Sanders

Jerry Wayne Sanders

Jerry Sanders, age 61, passed away on the morning of Feb. 15, 2022, at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.

Jerry, who enjoyed company, greeted his guests with warm and appreciative smile or chuckle. He would often say, “Come on in. Find a place to sit” or “Thanks for stopping. Come again, anytime.”

A father, a brother, a friend — Jerry will be missed.

Jerry is survived by three children, Holena, Jarod and Mason; and many family and friends.

A final “Farewell” to Jerry will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the First Baptist Church in Chisholm.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries